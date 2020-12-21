Residents in Western Province urged not to cross borders

Residents in the Western Province have been urged not to cross borders as there is a threat of the coronavirus spreading to other areas.

The Western Province is seen as a high risk area for the coronavirus.

Health Promotion Bureau Director Dr. Palitha Karunapema said that residents looking to travel out of the Western Province must do so only if there is an urgent requirement.

“We may not know if we have the virus. And if we associate with others there is the risk of the virus spreading,” he said.

He said that the public have been urged to enforce self-imposed travel restrictions.

Dr. Palitha Karunapema said that employees of Board of Investment (BOI) factories have also been issued with special guidelines to follow when returning home.

Random rapid-antigen testing is currently being carried out on people leaving the Western Province.

The Health Ministry had said earlier that random PCR testing will also be carried out at entry and exit points of expressways in the country.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath had told reporters that concerns had been raised over the failure to conduct PCR testing on expressways.

He said that PCR testing will be carried out in a manner that does not obstruct traffic on the expressway. (Colombo Gazette)