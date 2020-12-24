Avissawella, Kosgama and Ruwanwella isolated

The Avissawella, Kosgama, and Ruwanwella Police areas have been isolated with immediate effect.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said the three Police areas have been isolated as a precautionary measure due to an increase in Covid infected persons.

The isolation of the three areas comes in addition to the isolation imposed on two areas in the Trincomalee District from today.

The Government said that the Abhayapura Grama Niladhari Division and Dinanagar in Trincomalee have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today. (Colombo Gazette)