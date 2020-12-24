Two areas in Trincomalee placed under isolation

Two areas in the Trincomalee District have been placed under isolation from today, the Government said.

The Government said that the Abhayapura Grama Niladhari Division and Dinanagar in Trincomalee have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today.

Visitors were told earlier to stay away from Trincomalee as a number of people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The Trincomalee District coronavirus prevention committee said that nearly 70 infected people were detected in Trincomalee over the past few days.

Officials said that there is a threat of the virus spreading in the Trincomalee District.

As a result visitors have been told to stay away from Trincomalee during the festive season. (Colombo Gazette)