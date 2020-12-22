Sri Lanka bans flights from UK over virus fears

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Sri Lanka has banned international flights from the UK over fears of a new COVID-19 variant.

Airport and Aviation Services Chairman Major General G. A. Chandrasiri told Colombo Gazette that flights from the UK will not be permitted to arrive in Sri Lanka with immediate effect.

Stating that the decision will be in place until further notice, he said no passenger from the UK will be allowed to enter Sri Lanka or transit from today.

Major General Chandrasiri further said that if some passengers arrive from the UK today they will be required to follow a separate quarantine procedure, which has already been prepared by relevant officials.

The Government recently announced that all airports in the country will be reopened for tourism from this Saturday (26) as part of a pilot project.

Cabinet Co-spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana told reporters today that Sri Lanka is on alert over the new coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe.

He said the Government has taken necessary measures in this regard and that all measures will strictly adhere to the health guidelines issued on COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)