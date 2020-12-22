Landing and parking fees at local airports waived off

The landing and parking fees at local airports will be waived off for a limited period of time to encourage international flights to arrive in Sri Lanka.

The Government said that measures have been taken to open the airports in the island from December 26, 2020 to January 19, 2021.

The airports will be opened in line with the health recommendations as a pilot project ahead of plans to open the airports in the island for foreign tourists.

Accordingly, international airlines will operate during this period according to specific schedules prepared by the Ministry of Tourism and the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka.

The international aviation sector is currently facing a crisis and the Minister of Tourism presented a proposal to waive the landing and parking fees for the period from December 26, 2020 to January 19, 2021 in order to encourage international airlines to operate flights to Sri Lanka.

The Government Information Department said that the cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal. (Colombo Gazette)