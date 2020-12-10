Military officer appointed Public Security Ministry Secretary

Major General (Retired) Jagath Alwis has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security.

The Esquire Chief of the National Intelligence Service is a current member of the Presidential Task Force appointed by the President and tasked with creating a secure country and a disciplined, virtuous, and lawful society.

Jagath Alwis will serve as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, which was newly established in November (22).

State Minister Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera was later sworn in as the Minister of Public Security on 26 November.

The new Ministry comes in addition to the 28 Ministries already appointed under the current Government. (Colombo Gazette)