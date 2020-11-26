Sarath Weerasekera appointed Public Security Minister

State Minister Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera was sworn in as the Minister of Public Security today.

The new Ministry is in addition to his existing portfolio of Provincial Councils and Local Government.

State Minister Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat.

The appointment comes following the recent gazette published on Sunday (22) on the establishment of the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Technology.

Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella informed media this week that a new Minister will be appointed to the Ministry of Public Security this week, while the Ministry of Technology will be under the purview of the President.

The two new Ministries come in addition to the 28 Ministries already appointed under the current Government. (Colombo Gazette)