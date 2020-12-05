Another minor tremor felt in Digana

Another minor tremor was felt in Digana in Kandy today, officials said.

The tremor had been recorded as magnitude 2 on the Richter scale.

Minor tremors were felt in parts of Kandy in August, September and November this year as well.

Officials have been placed on alert over the Victoria Dam following the recent tremors felt in Kandy.

Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera had said last month that the situation is not serious but the authorities will remain vigilant.

He said that the authorities will be prepared to face an eventuality if a more powerful tremor is felt in Kandy.

Amaraweera said that the actual cause of the tremors was still not known although various claims have been made.

He said that an expert committee has studied the situation and advised continuous vigilance. (Colombo Gazette)