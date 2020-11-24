Officials on alert over Victoria Dam following tremors in Kandy

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Officials are on alert over the Victoria Dam following the recent tremors felt in Kandy.

Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that the situation is not serious but the authorities will remain vigilant.

“We are not prepared to take this lightly,” he asserted.

He said that the authorities will be prepared to face an eventuality if a more powerful tremor is felt in Kandy.

Amaraweera said that the actual cause of the tremor is still not known although various claims have been made.

He said that an expert committee has studied the situation and advised continuous vigilance.

The Minister said that all stakeholders are involved in a joint programe to study the matter.

“Special focus will be on the Victoria Dam,” he added.

Minor tremors were felt in parts of Kandy in August, September and November this year. (Colombo Gazette)