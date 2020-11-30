Basil acquitted in Divi Neguma case

The Colombo High Court today acquitted former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and three others from the Divi Naguma case.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organizer was accused of misappropriating Rs.29.4 million funds belonging to the Divi Neguma Department for the Presidential Elections in 2015.

Rajapaksa and three others were charged of using the funds from the Divi Neguma Department to print five million almanacs with the image of then President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Attorney General filed indictments at the Colombo High Court accusing Basil Rajapaksa of attempting to distribute the almanacs with a view of influencing citizens to vote for then Presidential candidate Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Basil Rajapaksa was charged for bribery under Section 79 of the Presidential Election Act No. 15 of 1981 and misappropriation under the Public Property Act No. 12 of 1982 by the Attorney General.

Last week (23), the Colombo High Court ordered authorities to lift the travel ban that was imposed on Basil Rajapaksa over the case. (Colombo Gazette)