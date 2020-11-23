Travel ban imposed on Basil Rajapaksa lifted

A travel ban imposed on former Minister Basil Rajapaksa has been lifted.

The Colombo High Court directed the authorities today to lift the ban.

A travel ban was imposed on the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organizer for misusing funds belonging to the Divi Neguma Department for the Presidential Elections in 2015.

Rajapaksa and former Director General of Divi Neguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka were accused of misappropriating Rs.29.4 million of funds from the Divi Neguma Department to print five million almanacs with the image of then President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Attorney General filed indictments at the Colombo High Court accusing Basil Rajapaksa of attempting to distribute the almanacs with a view of influencing citizens to vote for then Presidential candidate Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Basil Rajapaksa was charged for bribery under Section 79 of the Presidential Election Act No. 15 of 1981 and misappropriation under the Public Property Act No. 12 of 1982 by the Attorney General. (Colombo Gazette)