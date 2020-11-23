Infected prisoner dies on admission to hospital

An 82-year-old inmate of the Mahara prison is reported to have died today due to Covid-19.

The Department of prisons said that the man had died upon admission to the Ragama hospital.

PCR tests conducted during the post mortem examination into the death have confirmed that the man had contracted COVID-19.

It is reported that the inmate is a cancer patient and had been treated at the Welikada prison hospital.

This is the first Covid-related death to be reported in connection to the coronavirus prison cluster.

Over 430 inmates from various prisons were reported to have contracted the coronavirus as of last week (15).

According to the Department of Prisons inmates from the Welikada, Boossa, Bogambara, and Kuruwita prisons have contracted COVID-19 at present. (Colombo Gazette)