Over 320 prisoners infected with coronavirus

Over 320 prisoners have been infected with the coronavirus so far, the Prisons Department said.

The Prisons Department said that 329 inmates from prisons in the country have been infected so far.

According to the Prisons Department 44 inmates of the Boosa Prison tested positive for the virus today.

Inmates have been detected with COVID-19 from the Welikada, Bogambara, and Kuruwita prisons as well.

Recently a group of inmates at the Bogambara prison in Kandy staged a protest by climbing onto the roof of the prison.

The protest was staged calling on authorities to subject the inmates at the Bogambara prison for PCR tests due to a spread of the coronavirus within the prison. (Colombo Gazette)