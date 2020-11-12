Passenger train services over the weekend cancelled

Sri Lanka Railways has cancelled all passenger transport train services for this weekend.

It said all passenger transport trains for Saturday (14) and Sunday (15) have been cancelled.

All office and regional trains will resume operations from Monday (16), Sri Lanka Railways added.

The cancellation of train services comes on the back of travel restrictions being imposed in the Western Province from today till midnight on Sunday (15).

Following an order issued last night banning anyone from leaving or entering the area, the Police launched a manhunt for residents who left the Western Province today.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that area Police officers in all the provinces, expect the Western Province, have been deployed for this purposes. (Colombo Gazette)