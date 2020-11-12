Manhunt for residents who left Western Province

By Easwaran Rutnam

A manhunt has been launched for residents who left the Western Province today after an order was issued last night banning anyone from leaving or entering the area.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that area Police officers in all the provinces, expect the Western Province, have been deployed for this purposes.

He said that the Police have been instructed to inspect hotels and houses in their respective areas.

“The Police will apprehend the persons who have left the Western Province after the quarantine order was issued,” he said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had yesterday instructed officials to prevent the public from leaving the Western Province.

Accordingly, no one could enter or leave the Western Province from last night (Wednesday) until 15 November.

Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana said that if anyone is found to have left the Western Province they will be ordered to be quarantined at the location they are in right now for 14 days.

He also said that legal action will be taken against them after 14 days under the quarantine law.

Public transport in the Western Province will not be allowed to travel outside the area while transport from outside cannot enter the Western Province. (Colombo Gazette)