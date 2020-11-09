Air Marshal Sumangala Dias approved as Sri Lanka’s envoy to Canada

The nomination of Air Marshal Sumangala Dias as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Canada is among seven nominations approved by the Parliament Committee on High Posts today.

The Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of seven new Ambassadors nominated by the Government to serve in foreign service for the country at the committee meeting held today (09) in Parliament.

The Committee on High Posts met under the patronage of the Speaker of Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at a Committee Room in Parliament this afternoon.

Accordingly, Ahamed A. Jawad nominated as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mrs. Aruni Ranaraja nominated as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Netherland. Dharshana Perera nominated as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Sweden, M.K. Pathmanaathan, nominated as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Miss. S.D.K. Semasinghe, nominated as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Poland, Mrs. C. A. Chaminda I. Colonne, nominated as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Thailand, Air Marshal Sumangala Dias, nominated as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Canada were all approved at the meeting held.

Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardena, (Dr.) Bandula Gunawardana, Keheliya Rambukwella, (Dr.) Ramesh Pathirana, (Dr.) (Mrs.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Vidura Wikramanayaka and the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake were present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)