Operations at Keells Union Place halted after two employees are infected

Operations at Keells Union Place have been temporarily halted after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Keells said that the two employees were detected with the virus following a random PCR test carried out last evening (Friday).

All employees whop have had contact with the two infected employees have been asked to quarantine for 14 days while PCR tests are carried out.

The Union Place store has been closed for sanitization and will be reopened based on the recommendations of the health authorities. (Colombo Gazette)