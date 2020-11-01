Sixty-one arrested for failing to wear face masks or maintain social distancing

Sixty-one people have been arrested so far for failing to wear face masks or maintain social distancing in public.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the 61 people were arrested on Friday and yesterday from various parts of the country.

He said that legal action will be taken against them under the Quarantine Act.

The Police spokesman noted that it is mandatory for the public to wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public.

Meanwhile, the Police spokesman also said that more people have been detected for leaving the Western Province on Thursday and Friday despite an order not to do so.

Over 450 people had initially been detected and quarantined at various places for leaving the Western Province on Thursday and Friday.

However, as of this morning the number rose to 550 people, the Police spokesman said. (Colombo Gazette)