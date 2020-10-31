Over 450 people quarantined for leaving the Western Province

Over 450 people have been quarantined at various places for leaving the Western Province on Thursday and Friday.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that 454 people were identified for leaving the Western Province.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the 454 people were found at hotels and lodges in Bandarawela, Batticaloa, Ampara, Tangalle, Nuwraa Eliya, Matara and Jaffna during a special Police operation.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that anyone not found during the special operation will be detected when they return to Colombo.

The Police spokesman said that Facebook posts are also being used to track those who left the Western Province on 29th or 30th October.

He said that legal action will be taken against them and they face a fine and a jail term. (Colombo Gazette)