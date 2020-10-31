Facebook posts being used to track those who left Western Province

Facebook posts are being used to track those who left the Western Province on 29th or 30th October, the Police said today.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a number of people had posted pictures from the hotels they were staying, saying they managed to evade the Police and left the Western Province.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Police are using that information to trace those who left the Western Province.

He said that all area Police have been informed to track down anyone who had arrived from the Western Province on 29th or 30th October.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that anyone who arrived from the Western Province on these two days will be quarantined at the location they are at right now for 14 days.

He said that legal action will later be taken against them for violating the Quarantine Act.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Western Province is a high risk area for the coronavirus so moving out of the area into another area poses a threat.

Residents of the Western Province had been requested this week to stay home and not travel to other parts of the country.

Road blocks had been placed at a number of locations on Thursday to prevent residents from leaving the Western Province. (Colombo Gazette)