Fish and public markets in Keselwatta, Panadura closed

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The fish and public markets (pola) in the Keselwatta area in Panadura have been temporarily closed from today, the Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association said.

Secretary to the Association M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure after it was found that the fish market had received supplies from the Peliyagoda fish market, where a new coronavirus cluster was recently detected.

Over 100 PCR tests had been conducted on individuals from the fish and public markets in Keselwatta, Panadura, following which the results of five persons had retuned positive.

Balasuriya said that among the confirmed patients, two are from the fish market and three are from the public market.

As more results are expected later today and tomorrow, and as it could lead to an increase in the number of positive patients, a decision was taken to temporarily close the two markets, he added. (Colombo Gazette)