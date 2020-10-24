Sri Lanka records its 15th coronavirus related death

Sri Lanka has recorded its 15th coronavirus related death.

The latest victim is a 56-year-old heart patient from Kuliyapitiya.

The patient had been receiving treatment at the Kuliyapitiya hospital at the time of his death.

He was said to be a heart patient and had been admitted to hospital on 14th October.

Earlier this week Sri Lanka recorded its 14th coronavirus related death.

A 50-year-old woman from Kuliyapitiya died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The woman had reportedly been suffering from pneumonia and a heart condition at the time she contracted the virus.

Sri Lanka recorded its 13th coronavirus related death on 14th September.

The deceased was a 60-year old man who had served as a seaman.

He died while receiving treatment at the Chilaw Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)