Sri Lanka records its 15th coronavirus related death

Sri Lanka has recorded its 15th coronavirus related death.
The latest victim is a 56-year-old heart patient from Kuliyapitiya.
The patient had been receiving treatment at the Kuliyapitiya hospital at the time of his death.
He was said to be a heart patient and had been admitted to hospital on 14th October.
Earlier this week Sri Lanka recorded its 14th coronavirus related death.
A 50-year-old woman from Kuliyapitiya died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.
The woman had reportedly been suffering from pneumonia and a heart condition at the time she contracted the virus.
Sri Lanka recorded its 13th coronavirus related death on 14th September.
The deceased was a 60-year old man who had served as a seaman.
He died while receiving treatment at the Chilaw Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)