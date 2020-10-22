Sri Lanka records its 14th coronavirus related death

Sri Lanka today recorded its 14th coronavirus related death, the Health Ministry said.

A 50-year-old woman from Kuliyapitiya died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The woman was transferred to the IDH hospital from the Kuliyapitiya hospital on 17th October.

The woman had reportedly been suffering from pneumonia and a heart condition at the time she contracted the virus.

Sri Lanka recorded its 13th coronavirus related death on 14th September.

The deceased was a 60-year old man who had served as a seaman.

He died while receiving treatment at the Chilaw Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)