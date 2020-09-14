Sri Lanka records its 13th COVID-19 death

Sri Lanka today recorded its 13th COVID-19 related death, the Government information Department said.

The deceased has been identified as a 60-year old man who had served as a seaman.

He died while receiving treatment at the Chilaw Base Hospital.

The victim, who had arrived from Bahrain on 02 September, had not been identified as a coronavirus infected patient at the time.

However, he was detected with COVID-19 while undergoing mandatory quarantine at a quarantine centre on 09 September.

The man is believed to have died of a heart attack while receiving treatment at the Chilaw Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)