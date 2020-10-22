Close contacts of Peliyagoda fish market traders traced in parts of Colombo

Close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market traders who had tested positive for the coronavirus, have been traced in parts of Colombo.

At least 49 traders at the fish market had tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the close contacts of the traders had later been traced outside curfew areas in Gampaha.

As a result, he said that a decision was taken to impose a curfew in the entire Gampaha District.

He said that after further analysing the situation with regards to the close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market traders, it was decided to impose a curfew in parts of Colombo.

As a result a curfew was declared in the Mattakkuliya, Modara, Wellampitiya, Bloemendhal, Grandpass and Kotahena areas today.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that a curfew was declared in these areas as close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market coronavirus patients are in these areas.

He also said that 800 people linked to the Peliyagoda fish market have been taken to quarantine centers while another 800 have been self-quarantined.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva also appealed to those who visited the Peliyagoda fish market over the past seven days to get themselves quarantined and get a PCR test done. (Colombo Gazette)