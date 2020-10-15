Cinemas to remain closed till end of October

The Government has decided to close all cinemas from today until the end of October.

The Government Information Department said that cinemas across the country will remain closed till the 31st of October 2020.

The decision has been taken on the directives of the health Ministry considering the current coronavirus outbreak, it said.

This is the second instance in which cinemas under the National Film Corporation have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinemas were initially temporarily closed from the 14th of March due to the first coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Government later permitted cinemas to reopen from 27th June under strict health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)