Cinemas to suspend screenings until further notice

All cinemas under the National Film Corporation will be closed from today until further notice, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs announced today.

The Ministry said all cinemas have been requested to suspend screenings of films.

The decision has been taken based on the directive issued by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, it added.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs said a decision is yet to be drawn on stage dramas and musicals in this regard.

Measures are being taken to curtail the outbreak of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, the Ministry added. (Colombo Gazette)