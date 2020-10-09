Special examination centers for students in curfew areas

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Special examination centres are to be set up for students sitting for the GCE Advanced Level and Grade 5 scholarship examinations from curfew imposed areas.

A Police curfew has been imposed in nearly 18 locations under the Gampaha Police Division following the latest coronavirus outbreak in Minuwangoda.

Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that special arrangements have been made to establish examination centres within curfew imposed areas for students residing there who were initially required to travel to examination centres in other districts.

Students sitting for the two examinations from curfew imposed areas will not be permitted to leave the restricted places, he said.

The Army Commander said that however, students from other non-curfew areas will be allowed to travel to their relevant examination centres without restrictions.

Special arrangements are being made in order to enable easy access to students during the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Earlier this week, the Government announced that it had decided to go ahead with the Advanced Level (A/L) and Grade 5 scholarship examinations.

Education Minister, Professor G.L G. L. Peiris said that the examinations will be held by following the health guidelines.

The Grade 05 Scholarship Examination is set to be held on Sunday, 11th of October, while the GCE Advanced Level Examination is due to be held from Monday, 12th of October to the 06th of November. (Colombo Gazette)