Advanced Level and Grade 5 scholarship examinations to go ahead

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Government has decided to go ahead with the Advanced Level (A/L) and Grade 5 scholarship examinations.

Education Minister, Professor G.L G. L. Peiris said that the examinations will be held by following the health guidelines.

Students sitting for the examinations will need to fill a form related to the health of the student, to be uploaded online before the exam.

The form will be used to trace the student and those the student comes into contact with in the event the student tests positive for the coronavirus later.

Minister G. L. Peiris said that since the situation is developing daily the developments will be closely monitored.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the health authorities have given clearance to hold the examinations.

He said that health guidelines, including wearing a face mask and washing hands, will be followed during the examination.

The Grade 05 Scholarship Examination is set to be held on Sunday, 11th of October, while the GCE Advanced Level Examination is due to be held from Monday, 12th of October to the 06th of November. (Colombo Gazette)