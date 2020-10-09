Admission cards to be used as curfew pass during exams

By Easwaran Rutnam

Admission cards will be used as curfew passes during the GCE Advanced Level and Grade 5 scholarship examinations, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said today.

Speaking to reporters during a special media conference, Gunasekera said that the exams are being held while a quarantine curfew has been enforced in 16 Police divisions in the Gampaha District.

He said that students sitting for the exams in the areas where there is curfew can leave their homes using the admission cards issued to each student for the exams.

Gunasekera said that students in the curfew imposed areas, who are from schools situated outside the curfew areas, can sit for the exams in the special examination centers to be established in the areas under curfew.

He said that eleven special examination centers will be established in these areas.

Gunasekera also said that public transport operating through the areas under curfew, will be allowed to stop in the curfew areas on the days of the examinations, only to drop or pick GCE Advanced Level and Grade 5 scholarship examination students and their guardians.

At present public transport operating through areas under curfew are not permitted to stop in these areas.

Gunasekera also said that parents standing outside examination centers after dropping their children for the exam, must maintain social distancing and wear face masks.

Students have been advised to fill an online form available on the Education Ministry website before the exam or fill the form which will be given to the parents on the day of the exam. (Colombo Gazette)