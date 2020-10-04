Woman in Divulapitiya tests positive for coronavirus

A woman in Divulapitiya has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Government Information Department said today.

The 39-year-old woman had been admitted to the Gampaha hospital with a fever and was about to be discharged when a PCR test was carried out.

The PCR test had confirmed that the woman had contracted the coronavirus.

As a result 15 hospital staff and 45 employees of a private establishment where the woman was employed, have been placed under home quarantine.

The woman has now been admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda.

The Government said that more close contacts of the woman are being identified.

The manner in which the woman contracted the coronavirus is also being investigated.

The Government urged the public to continue to strictly follow health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)