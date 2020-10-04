Curfew declared in Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A curfew has been declared in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas in Gampaha after a woman in Divulapitiya tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Government Information Department said that a Police curfew has been declared in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas until further notice.

A 39-year-old woman who had been admitted to the Gampaha hospital with a fever and was about to be discharged had later tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result 15 hospital staff and 45 employees of a private establishment where the woman was employed, were initially placed under home quarantine.

The woman was admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda.

The Government said that more close contacts of the woman were being identified.

The manner in which the woman contracted the coronavirus is also being investigated.

The Government urged the public to continue to strictly follow health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)