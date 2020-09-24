Concerns raised after some staff of Matara hotel went home

Concerns had been raised after some staff of a hotel in Matara used as a quarantine hotel went home instead of staying at the hotel and following proper procedures.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera told reporters today that usually the staff of a hotel used as a quarantine hotel must stay at the hotel for 14 days from the date those quarantined at the hotel are released.

However, he said it was found that some staff of the hotel in Matara where a Russian had tested positive for the virus, had gone home.

As a result, Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the staff who had gone home and their families have been placed under quarantine and PCR tests are being carried out on them.

Contact tracing was underway today after the Russian who was being quarantined in Matara tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Russian, a crew member of an airline which arrived at the Mattala International Airport recently, has been transferred to the Hambantota Base Hospital.

Samaraweera said that the Russian crew member of an airline had tested positive while being quarantined at the Matara hotel.

The Russian had been staying at a hotel in Matara after arriving in Sri Lanka after the first PCR test was found to be negative.

However, the second test had shown the Russian had contracted the virus.

The hotel staff have now been placed under quarantine while contact tracing is underway to identify others the Russian has had contact with.

Officials said that 30 first contacts had been identified while 150 people had been placed under isolation. (Colombo Gazette)