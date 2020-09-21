Over 280 passengers arrive from Australia

Over 280 passengers arrived from Australia today and were sent for mandatory quarantine.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that 288 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka today onboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL 605.

NOCPCO said that another 420 passengers arrived from Dubai also this morning (Monday).

All those who arrived in Sri Lanka, mostly Sri Lankans, were sent to quarantine centers operated by the military.

The Government was considering limiting the number of flights arriving in Sri Lanka to one a day as more and more arrivals test positive for the coronavirus.

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said recently that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are keen to bring back Sri Lankans who want to return to the country.

However, he said with the latest developments they might be compelled to limit it to one flight a day.

The Army Commander had said that Sri Lankans overseas will also be informed that with more and more arrivals being detected with the virus certain limitations on arrivals will likely be enforced.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure the coronavirus is kept out of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)