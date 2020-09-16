Inbound flights to be limited to one a day

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Government is considering limiting the number of flights arriving in Sri Lanka to one a day as more and more arrivals test positive for the coronavirus.

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are keen to bring back Sri Lankans who want to return to the country.

However, he said with the latest developments they might be compelled to limit it to one flight a day.

The Army Commander said that Sri Lankans overseas will also be informed that with more and more arrivals being detected with the virus certain limitations on arrivals will likely be enforced.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure the coronavirus is kept out of Sri Lanka.

The Commander was speaking to reporters yesterday (Tuesday) after evaluating ongoing Army orientation training programmes at Panagoda.

On Sunday 39 arrivals tested positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka while on Monday 26 returnees were detected with the virus.

Most arrivals who have tested positive for the virus are returnees from the Middle East. (Colombo Gazette)