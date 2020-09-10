Move to ban cattle slaughter postponed

The Government today announced that the final decision pertaining to the banning of cattle slaughter has been delayed by a month.

Addressing the weekly cabinet briefing, Cabinet spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said discussions will be held with respective groups prior to reaching a decision.

He further said that only a preliminary opinion was voiced by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this week.

On Tuesday (08), the Parliamentary Group of the ruling party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), approved a proposal to ban cattle slaughter in Sri Lanka.

Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told the Colombo Gazette at the time that at the SLPP Parliamentary Group meeting Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had said he hopes to ban cattle slaughter.

The Prime Minister will decide when and how to formally submit the proposal to the cabinet to ban cattle slaughter, he added. (Colombo Gazette)