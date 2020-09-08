SLPP approves proposal to ban cattle slaughter

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Parliamentary Group of the ruling party today approved a proposal to ban cattle slaughter in Sri Lanka.

Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella told Colombo Gazette that at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentary Group meeting Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had said he hopes to ban cattle slaughter.

The Minister further said that all SLPP MPs who attended the meeting had commended the Prime Minister and had applauded.

No official proposal was submitted by the Prime Minister, but he expects to put forth the proposal soon, he said.

Minister Rambukwella further said the Prime Minister will decide when and how to submit the proposal on cattle slaughter in due time. (Colombo Gazette)