Brakes on faulty Chinese train compartments in Sri Lanka to be replaced

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The brakes on faulty Chinese train compartments in Sri Lanka are to be replaced, the Railway Department said.

The General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando told Colombo Gazette the Chinese train compartments are using disk-brakes.

However, he said that Sri Lankan trains do not use disk-brakes and that resulted in serious concerns being raised by engine drivers recently.

“The disk brakes are used for high-speed trains. Those don’t work in Sri Lanka. So we are looking at converting the brake system on these train compartments. But it will take time,” he said.

Train engine drivers had recently withdrawn from operating trains with faulty Chinese compartments.

Secretary of the Railway Engine Drivers Association, Indika Dodangoda had told the Colombo Gazette that there are 100 Chinese train compartments used in Sri Lanka which are faulty.

He said that since 2010, complaints had been made with the Railway Department over the faulty train compartments.

Since the matter was not resolved the train engine drivers had withdrawn from operating trains with faulty Chinese compartments.

However, an assurance was later given that the issue will be looked into and the train engine drivers returned to operating trains with faulty Chinese compartments.

Dodangoda said that at least 200 accidents or incidents had occurred since 2010 involving trains with Chinese train compartments.

He said that there were incidents of brakes failing, trains jumping tracks and trains failing to stop on time near railway station platforms. (Colombo Gazette)