Drivers withdraw from trains with faulty Chinese compartments

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Train engine drivers have decided to withdraw from operating trains with faulty Chinese compartments.

Secretary of the Railway Engine Drivers Association, Indika Dodangoda, told Colombo Gazette that there are 100 Chinese train compartments used in Sri Lanka which are faulty.

He said that since 2010, complaints had been made with the Railway Department over the faulty train compartments.

However, the Railway Department had requested the train engine drivers to continue operating such trains and assured that charge sheets would not be filed if there was an accident.

Dodangoda said that at least 200 accidents or incidents had occurred since 2010 involving trains with Chinese train compartments.

He said that there were incidents of brakes failing, trains jumping tracks and trains failing to stop on time near railway station platforms.

Dodangoda also said that despite assurances by the Railway Department two charge sheets had been filed against engine drivers recently over incidents involving Chinese train compartments.

As a result, train engine drivers have decided to withdraw from operating trains with faulty Chinese compartments. (Colombo Gazette)