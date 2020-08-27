Matale Mayor Daljith Aluvihare suspended

The Governor of the Central Province Lalith U. Gamage today suspended Daljith Aluvihare from holding the post of Mayor of the Matale Municipal Council.

Gamage further appointed a Commission to investigate the activities of the Mayor, whose suspension comes with immediate effect.

In an Extraordinary Gazette dated 25 August 2020 and issued, Retired High Court Judge Sarojini Weerawardena was appointed to inquire whether Aluvihare had conducted any misdeeds as described in the constitution of the Matale Municipal Council.

She is further tasked with handing over the investigation report within the next 03- months.

The Gazette also notes that the Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Council Sandanam Prakash has been vested with powers to perform the duties of the Mayor with immediate effect. (Colombo Gazette)