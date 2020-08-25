Four more monks appointed to Task Force on Archaeological Management in East

Four more monks have been appointed to the Task Force on Archaeological Management in the East.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had appointed the Presidential Task Force in June by exercising the powers vested in him by Article 33 of the Constitution.

In a new gazette notice, the President notes that since many of the Archaeological Heritages in the Eastern Province are based on the Buddhist religious background and associated with those places of worship, it has been recognized that the guidance and patronage of the Venerable Maha Sangha is still needed in the identification and management of those heritages.

As a result, the President said that he has appointed the monks as members of the Presidential Task Force for Archaeological Heritage Management in the Eastern Province, established in terms of the aforesaid Presidential Directive, reposing great trust and confidence in their prudence, ability and fidelity.

The four monks are Abhidhana Anunayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter, the Most Venerable Vendaruwe Dharmakeerthi Sri Rathanapala Upali Thero, General Secretary of the Malwathu Chapter the Venerable Dr. Pahamune Sumangala Nayaka Thero, General Secretary of the Asgiri Chapter Dr. Venerable Medagama Dhammananda Nayaka Thero and Member of the Karaka Sangha Sabha of the Malwathu Chapter Shasthravedi the Venerable Ambanwalle Sri Sumangala Thero.

Archaeological Chakravarthi the Venerable Ellawala Medhananda Thero and the Chief Prelate for the Northern and Eastern two Provinces, Chief Sanganayake of Thamankaduwa Direction, and Chief Incumbent of Arisimalai Aranya the Venerable Panamure Thilakawansha Thero are the other monks already in the Task Force.

The Task Force was tasked with identifying sites of archaeological importance in the Eastern Province, and identifying and implementing an appropriate program for the management of archaeological heritage by conserving and restoring such identified sites and antiquities.

It will further identify the extent of land that should be allocated for such archaeological sites and take necessary measures to allocate them properly and legally.

The Task Force will also look to preserve the cultural value of sites of archaeological importance and promote the uniqueness of Sri Lanka, both locally and internationally, and make recommendations for the promotion of such heritages. (Colombo Gazette)