Dilith Jayaweera among members of Task Force on Archeological Management in East

Controversial businessman and owner of a private media network Dilith Jayaweera has been included in the Presidential Task Force on Archeological Management in the Eastern Province.

The gazette on the appointment of the new Task Force has been issued.

The members of the Presidential Task Force for Archaeological Heritage Management in the Eastern Province are as follows;

Archaeological Chakravarthi Ven. Ellawala Medhananda Thero The Chief Prelate for the Northern and Eastern two Provinces, Chief Sanganayake of Thamankaduwa Direction, and Chief Incumbent of Arisimalai Aranya Ven. Panamure Thilakawansha Thero Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne Esquire Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Dr. Senarath Bandara Dissanayake Esquire Director-General of Archaeology Ms. Chandra Herath Land Commissioner General 6. Ms. A.L.S.C. Perera Surveyor General Prof. Raj Kumar Somadeva Esquire Senior Lecturer, University of Kelaniya Prof. Kapila Gunawardena Esquire Medical Faculty, University of Peradeniya Deshabandu Thennakoon Esquire Senior DIG, Western Province H.E.M.W.G. Dissanayake Esquire Provincial Land Commissioner, Eastern Province Dilith Jayaweera Esquire Chairman of Derana Media Network

The Task Force is tasked with identifying sites of archaeological importance in the Eastern Province, and identifying and implementing an appropriate program for the management of archaeological heritage by conserving and restoring such identified sites and antiquities.

It will further identify the extent of land that should be allocated for such archaeological sites and take necessary measures to allocate them properly and legally.

Preserve the cultural value of sites of archaeological importance and promote the uniqueness of Sri Lanka, both locally and internationally, and make recommendations for the promotion of such heritages.

In view of the new appointments, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne Esquire will be appointed as the Chairman of the Task Force, and Senior Assistant Secretary to the President Jeevanthie Senanayake as the Secretary of the said Task Force.

The President further authorized the Presidential Task Force for Archaeological Heritage Management in the Eastern Province to investigate and issue directions as may be necessary in connection with the functions entrusted to it.

Further, the Presidential Task Force on Archaeological Heritage Management in the Eastern Province may issue instructions or request that all Government Officers and other persons requesting assistance in the provision of services comply with such instructions.

The President also directed the said Task Force to report to him, all cases of delay or default on the part of any Public Officer or Officer of any Ministry, Government Department, State Corporation or other similar institution in the discharge of duties and responsibilities assigned to such public officer or such institution. (Colombo Gazette)