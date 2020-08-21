Statements recorded from former Ministers over political victimisation

Several former Ministers today appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing incidents of political victimisation.

Former Ministers Rajitha Senaratne, Mangala Samaraweera, and Malik Samarawickrama appeared before the Commission this morning.

Meanwhile, Tamil National Alliance spokesman M. A. Sumanthiran too appeared before the PCoI on political victimisation.

In January 2020, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a high-powered Presidential Commissions to investigate allegations of political victimisation as well as interference and undue influence on the judiciary and police during the past regime. (Colombo Gazette)