UNP keeps National List MP on hold until leadership issue is resolved

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided not to nominate a member to the National List until the crisis with regards to the appointment of a new party leader is resolved.

UNP member and former Parliamentarian John Amaratunga told the Colombo Gazette that the nomination of a party member to the National list will be delayed.

Amaratuga said his name has been nominated as the first name to be included in the National List as he remains the senior-most member of the party and is most suitable for the position.

However, Amaratunga added that he will adhere to the decision taken by the party in this regard.

Two Parliament seats will be kept vacant at the 1st sitting of the 09th Parliament this week.

Secretary General of Parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake said that the National List MPs of the United National Party (UNP) and Our People Power Party have not been gazetted.

“As the National List MPs of the United National Party and Our People Power Party have not been gazetted yet, the two seats of those parties will be kept vacant at the 1st sitting of the 09th Parliament on 20th August 2020,” Dhammika Dasanayake said.

A dispute has arisen in Our People Power Party over who the General Secretary of the party is and as a result the National Election Commission has not been able to gazette the proposed name of the National List MP.

The UNP has meanwhile not yet named its National List MP. (Colombo Gazette)