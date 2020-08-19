Mahinda Yapa proposed as Speaker, Siyambalapitiya Deputy Speaker

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena says his name has been proposed for the post of Speaker of the 09th Parliament of Sri Lanka.

MP Abeywardena told the Colombo Gazette that his name was proposed during the Parliamentary group meeting that took place today.

MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya’s name was proposed for the post of Deputy Speaker of the House.

Meanwhile, MP Angajan Ramanathan’s name was proposed for the post of Deputy Chairperson of Committees, Yapa said.

The inaugural session of the 09th Parliament of Sri Lanka will take place tomorrow (20).

The Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and the Deputy Chairperson of Committees will be elected during tomorrow’s Parliament sitting. (Colombo Gazette)