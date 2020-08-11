Former Sri Lankan diplomat Ganganath Dissanayake passed away

Former Sri Lankan diplomat Ganganath Dissanayake has passed away.

Dhammika Ganganath Dissanayake had served as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Japan.

Prior to his appointment as Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Japan, Disanayake served as the Chairman of the Independent Television Network (ITN) of Sri Lanka and as an Associate Professor of the University of Sri Jayawardenapura.

Ambassador Dissanayake served as the Head of the Mass Communications and Sinhalese Unit, University of Sri Jayawardenapura from 2010-2013. He was the Chairman of the Public Performance Control Board (Censor Board) in 2004 and also held the position of Advisor to the Ministry of Policy Planning & Implementation. He also served as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (State Television), Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation and Chairman of the Lanka Puvath News Agency from 2002-2003. Ambassador Dissanayake served as a visiting lecturer in a number of institutes, universities, and governmental organizations both in Japan and in Sri Lanka. He served as the Media Advisor to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in 1993, 2002 and in 2003. He was appointed as a Media Secretary to the Office of the Leader of the Opposition of the Parliament of Sri Lanka in 2013.

Dissanayake was conferred the Hidoyoshi Mimisu Award in 1999 by Japan on behalf of the notable and outstanding services contributed by him for Mass Media Studies. He was also granted Honouary Awards from University of Hakuo, Japan in the years 1998,1990 and in 1989. He was awarded the Mathshumaye Cultural Award of University of Tokai of Japan in 1993.

He authored a number publications including in the area of mass communication, contemporary Sinhala cinema and political communication. He is also the author of the popular publication series “Pani Walalu”.

Dissanayake obtained a Bachelor of Arts First Class Degree on Japanese Studies from the Sri Jayawardenapura University in 1982. He completed a Master’s Degree in Mass Communications in Tsukuba University, Japan in 1990 and completed the PhD Degree in 1993 in Tokai University, Japan. (Colombo Gazette)