Shani Abeysekara further remanded

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara and a Police Sub- Inspector (SI) who were arrested and remanded over a case filed on the fabrication of evidence were further remanded today.

The Gampaha Magistrates Court further remanded the two suspects until 20 August when the case was taken up for hearing.

Abeysekera was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in July and was remanded till 07 August after being produced before the Gampaha Magistrate.

He was arrested on charges of fabricating evidence with regard to the case filed on the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vass Gunawardena over a cache of weapons that were found concealed in a house in Gampaha in 2014.

Investigations had revealed that Shani Abeysekera had concealed the weapons in the house in Gampaha and had staged the raid leading to the arrest of DIG Vass Gunawardena and his relatives, and had later fabricated evidence with regard to the case

A Sub-Inspector attached to the Embilipitiya Police Station was arrested on Monday (03) after recording a statement with the CCD on the case.

The officer who is a resident of Poddala was produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (04) and was remanded till 07 August. (Colombo Gazette)