SJB claims Ranil making unlawful attempt to save seat

SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that desperate, unlawful measures are being taken by United National Party Leader Ranil Wickramasinghe in order to save his Parliamentary seat.

In a statement Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that as per election laws and the Constitution, only a political party or group which secured a minimum 5 percent of votes can be allocated a seat in Parliament.

However, he said the UNP is attempting to manipulate the preferential vote system so Wickremesinghe can be allocated a seat in Parliament.

The United National Party was heading for a major defeat at the Parliamentary Elections, as the Samagi Jana Balawegaya which consists mostly of a group of UNP rebels was doing well. (Colombo Gazette)