UNP heading for major defeat as SJB does well

The United National Party (UNP) was heading for a major defeat at the Parliamentary Elections, as the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) which consists mostly of a group of UNP rebels was doing well, according to results released so far.

Results released so far (4.40 PM) shows the UNP in fourth place at most polling divisions while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya was in second place, behind the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The National People’s Power led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake was in third place, based on results released so far.

UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa had split from the UNP following a leadership battle with UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Premadasa formed the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and took with him leading UNP members and minority parties.

As of 4.40 PM the SLPP was leading with over 69 percent of the votes while the SJB was second with 16.94 percent of the votes and the National People’s Power 5.83 percent of the votes.

The United National Party was fourth with 2.47 percent of the votes. (Colombo Gazette)