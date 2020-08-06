Indian Police find Angoda Lokka used WhatsApp to operate gang in Sri Lanka

Though Sri Lankan gangster Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka escaped from Colombo using a fake passport and landed in Chennai in 2017, he was operating his gang in the island nation through WhatsApp calls till his death on June 3 in

Coimbatore, the Times of India reported.

According to the Sri Lankan police, Angoda Lokka was arrested by the Sri Lankan police in 2014 in connection with a murder case. Later, he obtained bail and came out of prison. Later, he was involved in a series of murders in Colombo and other areas in Sri Lanka. He escaped to a foreign country using a fake passport.

“A worldwide ‘red notice’ was issued by the Interpol to arrest Angoda Lokka. But the Sri Lankan police could not trace his whereabouts,” a Sri Lankan police officer told TOI.

On September 25, 2019, Tharaka alias Konda Tharaka was shot dead by Angoda Lokka’s gang members at Hanwella police area. The Sri Lankan police claimed that Angoda Lokka was the prime suspect in connection with the murder. He had executed the murder with the help of his gang members by giving instructions to them over WhatsApp calls.

“Our state intelligence officials approached the Indian high commission in connection with the suspected death of Angoda.Lokka reported in India. We are also closely monitoring the case,” senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, Western Province, Sri Lanka, told TOI.

TOI accessed the case details and family details of Angoda Lokka from the Sri Lankan police on Wednesday. Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera (nick name – Angoda Lokka) was born in November 13, 1985 and he was residing at Hospital Road at Angoda in Mulleriyawa.

He was involved in a first murder case on April 7, 2014 at Kelaniya police area in Sri Lanka. Angoda Lokka shot dead a rival gang member and was arrested by the police. Later, he came out from prison on bail. He was involved in another murder case at Wellampitiya police limit on January 18, 2011. He was also involved in a murder case reported on September 23, 2015 at Nawagamuwa police limit. Angoda Lokka and his gang members shot dead Aruna Udayantha Patirana alias Samayan. On November 30, 2017, another murder case reported at Kottawa police limit. Angoda Lokka and his gang murdered Manjula Sanduni Abeyratne. (Colombo Gazette)